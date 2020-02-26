Over 1,700 wild horses in Nevada and Utah removed, relocated

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Land management authorities have completed removing more than a thousand wild horses in Nevada and Utah.

The Bureau of Land Management gathered 1,716 horses from herd management areas in Lincoln County in Nevada and Iron and Beaver counties in Utah, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday.

The roundup began Jan. 16 and ended Tuesday, agency officials said.

“The purpose of the gather was to remove all excess wild horses from areas not designated for or suitable to their long-term management and prevent further degradation of public lands,” officials said.

Twenty-eight female horses were given fertility treatments and released back into the wild with 19 male horses, officials said.

The majority of the horses captured were moved to the Palomino Valley Center Wild Horse and Burro Corrals near Reno, agency officials said. Those horses will be adopted, sold or placed in long-term pastures.