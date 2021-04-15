Owner pulls 4-story building proposal for downtown Fairfield, still wants zoning changes

FAIRFIELD — A building owner’s plan to build a combination business and residential building in the center of town has been withdrawn in part, his attorney said, so the Plan and Zoning Commission can focus on changing zoning regulations instead.

But residents argue that approving the requested changes will mean the proposed four-story building at 15 Unquowa Road will become a reality.

“This is bad for Fairfield 100 percent,” resident Matthew Hallock said at Tuesday’s plan and zoning meeting. “You’re ruining Fairfield by shoving in these buildings.”

Last month, Raymond Rizio, the attorney representing 15 Unquowa Road LLC, submitted several changes to the current zoning requirements for the central business district along with the building proposal. He said the changes better help the town meet goals set out in several planning documents, especially the recently concluded transit-oriented development study.

Tuesday, Rizio withdrew the building proposal, saying it made more sense to focus on changing the zoning and then to resubmit the building plan based on the new requirements.

“I can’t change the plans to adapt to something I don’t know will succeed,” Rizio said.

Among the changes the owner requested are allowing more than two floors of residential use, reducing the parking requirement, lessening the setbacks and modifying the height limit. The current height is capped at five stories or 50 feet. Rizio is proposing bringing that to four stories or 55 feet, which he said would allow for 15-foot ceilings on the first floor and provide a better space for retail and restaurants.

He said changing the setback requirements will allow the buildings to use existing footprints and will be better from a commercial aspect because people will be able to look into shop and restaurant windows, making it more inviting.

“Everything will be nice, walkable,” Rizio said.

Residents argued the changes do the opposite, and would cause the buildings to be built on top of each other, removing some of the pathways currently between buildings. They claim it will be harder to walk around and could create a fire hazard.

They also said it was already hard to find parking in the area.

“I think this is maxing out on every level,” said William Burke, a resident who also works downtown.

Some critics said they worried by approving the zoning changes, the commission is essentially approving the proposed building, which they said would set a bad precedent for the area since most of the buildings there don’t exceed two stories. They also objected to the 55-foot maximum height.

Critics also said the commission should focus on the infrastructure needs highlighted in the transit oriented development study first to get the area ready for these types of projects, including making the roads more bike friendly.

“Let’s tap the breaks,” said Joel Green, an attorney representing the property owner at 50 Unquowa Road.

Green said it made sense to revisit proposed zoning changes after the town sees the impact of the pandemic and the impact of new apartment complexes going in just up the street.

Rizio said the parking numbers and proposed changes were based off the study completed in October 2019, when Fairfield was already bustling. He also said the proposal still would require one parking spot per bedroom and changes it from 1.5 cars to 1.25 cars for larger units.

“We’re not really stretching what’s currently existing,” Rizio said. “I think we’re trying to modify it and implement these downtown development policies.”

The topic is expected to come up at the next Plan and Zoning Commission meeting on April 27.

