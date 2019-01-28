Owner with unwanted Confederate flag to sell SC restaurant

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina restaurant owner says he is selling his business because of a Confederate flag he can't remove.

Edisto River Creamery owner Tommy Daras says the dispute over the flag has hurt business.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans were given a small piece of land in front of Edisto River Creamery in Orangeburg by the building's previous owner and continue to flag a rebel flag by a Confederate monument.

Daras tried to get the flag removed through a zoning complaint, but couldn't.

Daras told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that nine out of 10 customers asked about the flag.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans did marches each Sunday and Daras says they left untrue online reviews after he complained.

The organization didn't comment to the newspaper.

