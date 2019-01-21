PATCO to issue new tickets for 50th anniversary

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania-New Jersey rapid-transit system has announced it will issue new paper tickets to commemorate a transit line's 50th anniversary.

The Courier-Post reports PATCO officials said they will start issuing tickets with the 50th anniversary logo starting Tuesday and continuing through the rest of 2019.

PATCO General Manager says the logo will be on tickets valid for one-way or round trip rides from stations on the Lindenwold-to-Philadelphia line.

The Freedom Fare smart cards will not change in appearance.

PATCO began its rail service on Feb. 15, 1969.

It will hold events to celebrate its anniversary on Feb. 15 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at all stations.

