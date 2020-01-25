PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. More than a thousand Central American migrants hoping to reach the United States marooned in Guatemala are walking en masse across a river leading to Mexico in an attempt to convince authorities there to allow them passage through the country. less Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. More than a thousand Central American migrants hoping ... more Photo: Santiago Billy, AP Photo: Santiago Billy, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes Central American migrants carry children as they run across the Suchiate River; a musher competing in a sled dog race, a militia member uses a digital thermometer to take a driver's temperature at a checkpoint in Wuhan, China; and Indian paramilitary soldiers are reflected in a fountain.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 18-24, 2020.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/