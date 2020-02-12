17 of 301 precincts - 6 percent

Donald Trump, 4,263 - 84 percent

Bill Weld, 560 - 11 percent

Total Write-ins, 101 - 2 percent

Mary Maxwell, 50 - 1 percent

Joe Walsh, 36 - 1 percent

Matthew Matern, 23 - 0 percent

Eric Merrill, 11 - 0 percent

Stephen Comley, 10 - 0 percent

William Murphy, 9 - 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, 8 - 0 percent

Larry Horn, 4 - 0 percent

Zoltan Istvan, 4 - 0 percent

Bob Ely, 3 - 0 percent

Rick Kraft, 3 - 0 percent

Juan Payne, 2 - 0 percent

Robert Ardini, 1 - 0 percent

President Boddie, 0 - 0 percent

Star Locke, 0 - 0 percent