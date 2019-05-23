https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Pacific-man-wins-1-million-in-Powerball-drawing-13881332.php
Pacific man wins $1 million in Powerball drawing
PACIFIC, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is a $1 million winner in a Powerball drawing.
The Missouri Lottery says Dennis Meyer of Pacific matched all five white-ball numbers in the May 11 drawing.
Meyer purchased the winning ticket at a QuikTrip store in Eureka. On Sunday, he saw that a $1 million ticket was sold in Eureka and he looked through some recently-purchased tickets. The winner was in his truck.
He still wasn't sure, asking a co-worker to check the website. The co-worker confirmed the win.
The winning numbers were: 6, 8, 9, 37 and 40.
