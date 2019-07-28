Paddleboard deaths increase; life jackets required for users

SEATTLE (AP) — Three people using stand-up paddleboards have drowned in western Washington this year and the Coast Guard says many who use the small vessels are not aware that they're required to wear or carry life jackets.

The Seattle Times reports all three people who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

Jim Emmons of the Florida-based Water Sports Foundation says people buy paddleboards at big box stores where there are no warnings regarding requirements for use

The Coast Guard issued regulations on paddleboards in 2008.

Sgt. Kevin Haistings of the Seattle Police Department's Harbor Patrol says people are shocked that a life jacket is a requirement.

He says that not wearing a life jacket or believing you can quickly put it on is taking a chance.

