AP

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Navy kicked off a five-day multinational military exercise in the Arabian Sea on Friday as part of Islamabad's yearslong effort to bring security to the area, it said, although as usual regional archrival India was not invited.

The biannual “Aman” or peace exercise began with a ceremonial hoisting of flags of participating nations in the southern port city of Karachi. Senior military representatives, diplomats and officials from Pakistan's Navy attended.