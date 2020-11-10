Pakistan army suspends troops for arrest of ex-PM son-in-law

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020 file photo, Mohammad Safdar, center, son-in-law of exiled former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, gestures as he speaks to journalists after a court granted him bail, outside a court in Karachi, Pakistan. Pakistan's military Tuesday announced the suspension of an unspecified number of intelligence officers and troops accused last month by opposition leaders of abducting a provincial police chief to pressure him to arrest Safdar.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military Tuesday announced the suspension of a number of intelligence officers and troops accused by opposition leaders last month of abducting a provincial police chief to pressure him to arrest the son-in-law of exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The unusual action by the military comes three weeks after Sharif’s son-in-law, Mohammad Safdar, was briefly detained after opposition parties held a rally in the port city of Karachi against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Safdar, a retired army captain who is also an opposition politician, was taken from a hotel room, where he was staying with his wife. The arrest came after he visited the mausoleum of Mohammad Ali Jinnah, who led the movement for independence from Britain in 1947 and is a revered figure in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

While at the tomb, Safdar led a crowd in chanting: “Give respect to the vote!” The slogan is viewed in Pakistan as criticism of the country’s military, which has ruled the country of 220 million people — directly or indirectly — for most of its history.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League opposition party at the time insisted Safdar was arrested only after troops abducted provincial police chief Mushtaq Mehar to pressure him to sign orders for Safdar's arrest.

Neither Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence nor the paramilitary Rangers at the time commented and it was unclear how many intelligence agents and troops were suspended.

Several police officers last month responded by applying for a leave of absence over the alleged mistreatment of the police chief. It prompted Pakistan’s army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa to order a probe into the matter.

In Tuesday's statement, the military did not acknowledge Mehar's abduction saying only that the troops and intelligence officers were reacting to the “desecration" of the Jinnah tomb.

There was no immediate comment Tuesday from the Sindh police but Safdar's politician wife Maryam Nawaz led a rally in the north in which participants shouted: “Give respect to the vote!”

Sharif, Safdar’s father-in-law, has had a long, uneasy relationship with the military.

Sharif served as Pakistan’s prime minister three times. A court in 2017 ousted him from power over corruption allegations. He has been staying in London since November after being allowed to receive medical treatment abroad.