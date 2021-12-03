Pakistan police: mob kills Sri Lankan over alleged blasphemy BABAR DOGAR, Associated Press Dec. 3, 2021 Updated: Dec. 3, 2021 6:53 a.m.
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Muslim mob attacked a sports equipment factory in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Friday, killing a Sri Lankan man and burning his body publicly over allegations of blasphemy, police said.
Armagan Gondal, a police chief in Sialkot district where the killing occurred said that factory workers had accused the victim of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.