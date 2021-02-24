Pakistani couple's appeal of blasphemy sentence postponed

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court Wednesday adjourned without hearing a much-awaited appeal from a Christian couple facing the death penalty for the last seven years after being convicted of blasphemy, a defense lawyer said.
Lawyer Saiful Malook said the couple's appeal wasn't heard before the court's session ended. He is seeking the release and overturning of death penalty sentences for Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmanuel. The two were convicted of insulting Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.