Pamela could be hurricane again as it makes Mexico landfall Oct. 13, 2021 Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 12:59 a.m.
1 of12 People surf at Pinitos beach prior landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. Roberto Echeagaray/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 A man puts tape to protect the windows of a business before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. Roberto Echeagaray/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 A cyclist is splashed by a crashing wave prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, on the boardwalk in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. Roberto Echeagaray/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 A surfer walks on the shorefront before the arrival of the storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. Roberto Echeagaray/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 People remove a billboard prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. Roberto Echeagaray/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Fishermen talk after lifting their boat on land prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. Roberto Echeagaray/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A man surfs on Pinitos beach, prior the landfall of tropical storm, Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. Roberto Echeagaray/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 A woman prays in front of an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, prior the landfall of tropical storm Pamela, in Mazatlan, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Hurricane Pamela weakened to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon as it meandered off Mexico's Pacific coast. Forecasters said it was expected to regain strength overnight and be a hurricane when making landfall somewhere near the port of Mazatlan Wednesday. Roberto Echeagaray/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Pamela is picking up forward momentum in the Pacific off Mexico and forecasters say it should be back to hurricane strength again before striking the coast north of the port of Mazatlan on Wednesday.
After weakening to a tropical storm Tuesday afternoon, Pamela was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) west-southwest of Mazatlan late Tuesday and was moving north-northeast at about 12 mph (19 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm had maximum winds of about 70 mph (110 kph).