Condos: Absentee primary ballots should be mailed by Tuesday

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermonters who are voting by mail in next week's statewide primary should get their ballots in the mailbox by Tuesday at the very latest, Secretary of State Jim Condos said.

Voters may also return ballots to their town clerk during operating hours up to the close of business on Aug. 10, he said.

“We cannot guarantee or predict mail times, so hand delivery to your clerk is the best option right now to ensure your ballot is received on time,” Condos said in a written statement Monday.

Many Vermonters have opted to vote early or by mail, while some will be voting at the polls on primary day, Aug. 11. His office and the state's "hardworking" town clerks "have done the legwork necessary to ensure a safe, fair, accessible, and secure election,” Condos said.

___

THE NUMBERS

Vermont reported one new case of the coronavirus in Chittenden County on Monday for a total of 1,427 cases statewide to date. The total number of deaths from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, remained at 57. One person was hospitalized with the illness and 13 people were hospitalized and under investigation, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

___

PARKING ENFORCEMENT

The pandemic-induced free parking on city streets in Montpelier and Barre is coming to an end.

The Vermont cities will resume metered parking on Monday, but reminders will be issued initially, instead of parking tickets, the Times Argus reported. Parking enforcement workers returned from voluntary furloughs on Monday.

The Montpelier City Council is expected to reinstate parking enforcement at its Aug. 12 meeting, but has indicated that active enforcement won't start until Aug. 17. Parking at city-owned lots in Montpelier will remain free until mid-September.