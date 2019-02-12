Panel creating Nevada marijuana board to hold 1st meeting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A new advisory panel that will pave the way for regulating Nevada's legal marijuana industry like its casinos is set to hold its first meeting Friday.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak has appointed his former Clark County Commission colleague Chris Giunchigliani and others to the panel, which will help create a framework for a new Cannabis Compliance Board.

Sisolak's office says the panel will meet Friday morning in Carson City. The panel will work to get a framework for the Cannabis Compliance Board ready for state lawmakers to approve this year.

The panel will study issues like the creation of marijuana consumption lounges, banking, taxes and enforcement.