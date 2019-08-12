Panel delays collecting debt from sports gambling winnings

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A legislative committee has delayed a portion of new sports gambling rules that would allow the state to collect some the winnings of those who owe child support, back taxes or criminal debt.

The Iowa Administrative Rules Review Committee on Monday approved a request by the state's casinos to delay that portion of the rules to allow lawmakers next year to clarify how they want debts collected from sports gambling winnings.

The bill creating sports betting didn't specify how casinos should collect debts, and the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission rules regulating sports betting were written in a way that casinos say do not meet federal guidelines.

They asked the committee to delay that portion of the rules until lawmakers could draft a bill to conform to federal law.

Democratic Sen. Rob Hogg voted against the delay, saying people who owe child support, back taxes or criminal debt to the state should pay up.

Iowa's legalized sports betting starts Thursday.