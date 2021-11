BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — After voters turned down a $3.5 million bond to pay for improvements to the athletic complex at the Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, the committee working on the project wants to come up with a proposal that voters support.

“As a committee we were disappointed, obviously, in the vote. But we are not going to give up or stop working towards the project,” committee chair Mike Malloy said this week. “We’ll listen to the voters.”