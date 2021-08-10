Pardoned for killing, Kentucky man begins new federal trial Aug. 10, 2021 Updated: Aug. 10, 2021 4:26 p.m.
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A convicted killer whose family had political connections to former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is back on trial for the 2014 killing that Bevin had pardoned him for shortly before leaving office.
Patrick Baker was convicted of reckless homicide in Donald Mills' death in state court in 2017. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison, but Bevin pardoned Baker in 2019 as part of a slew of pardons that drew rebuke from both Democrats and Republicans.