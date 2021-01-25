Parents of Maryland teen who died in class file lawsuit

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The parents of an autistic Maryland teenager who died in class after choking on a glove have filed a lawsuit against school officials, saying negligence led to their son’s death.
Bryan and Tanya Levy, the parents of 17-year-old Bowen Levy, are seeking damages exceeding $75,000 and a jury trial on behalf of their son’s estate after they said repeated requests to the school about the status of an investigation into their son’s death went unanswered, the Capital Gazette reported Monday.