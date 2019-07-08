Parents of girl who died in foster care sue Idaho officials

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The parents of a young girl who died while in foster care are suing the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the foster family and several state and private employees that the parents say failed to adequately care for the child, causing her death.

Danielle Greenup, Andrew Bishop and the child's grandmother Darce Bishop filed the lawsuit in federal court last week, saying the state agency and foster family acted were grossly negligent in their care of Justice Bishop.

According to the lawsuit, Justice had a serious medical condition called short bowel syndrome and she relied on an intravenous line for treatment. But they say when the girl was placed with the foster family in Blackfoot in 2017, the foster parents weren't given any training on how to handle Justice's medical needs, leaving the child to clean her own IV lines.

The parents say the foster family didn't quickly seek medical treatment for Justice when she developed a fever, and the delay led to her death a few days later.

The defendants have not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.