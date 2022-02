DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The parents of a newborn child who was fed and changed by a stranger at a Des Moines hospital is suing the hospital and the man.

Police have said the man, Adam Wedig, entered the neonatal intensive care unit at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center on Dec. 27 and fed the child and changed a diaper before leaving. He got into the NICU through a secure door when a nurse was leaving, according to the criminal complaint.