Parents, university to enter mediation over daughter's death

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The parents of slain track star agreed to discuss a possible settlement to their $56 million lawsuit against the University of Utah.

The parents of Lauren McCluskey are scheduled to hold a video conference May 19 and 20 with the state attorney general’s office, which represents the university in Salt Lake City, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

“Because it’s a mediation, either party can leave the table at any time,” said Jim McConkie, an attorney representing the McCluskeys.

Lauren McCluskey, 21, was fatally shot outside her dormitory in October 2018 by Melvin Rowland, a 37-year-old registered sex offender on parole whom she briefly dated. He died by suicide hours later.

The McCluskeys sued the university, alleging campus police could have prevented their daughter’s killing.

Lauren McCluskey contacted campus police several times to report Rowland was harassing her after she ended their relationship.

An independent review concluded many of her concerns were not taken seriously. The review found university police officers did not recognize the warning signs of potential domestic violence largely because they lacked the necessary training.

The university maintains it was not liable because the attacker was not affiliated with campus and the school had no control over his actions.