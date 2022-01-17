Paris court to rule in far-right presidential contender case

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court will deliver a verdict Monday in a case involving far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who is charged with inciting racial hatred after comments he made on unaccompanied migrant children.
Zemmour, who has two prior hate speech convictions, went on trial in November on charges of “public insult” and “incitement to hatred or violence” against a group of people because of their ethnic, national, racial or religious origin. The prosecutor requested a 10,000-euro (more than $11,000) fine against him.