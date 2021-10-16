Parker plans to unify Easton, protect its land and water if elected first selectman

EASTON — Jeff Parker said he was called to serve in 2011 after the passing of his late wife, Joan. Inspired to do something more, Parker ran for the Board of Education and in just two short years, became the board’s chairman.
Parker, 71, held on to that position for seven years, but now he has his eyes set on something even bigger. The longtime Easton resident is running for First Selectman as the Republican candidate with the goals to bring the community back together and to protect Easton’s land and water.