Parking limited at New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Aviation Board says there is some parking available at airport-operated parking facilities but it's very limited.

Erin Burns, Director of Communications for the board, says parking could reach capacity on Sunday.

Travelers are being encouraged to look for alternate ways to get to the airport like taxis or rideshare services to avoid parking.

The airport announced Saturday that it had reached maximum capacity as people traveled out of town for the Memorial Day weekend.