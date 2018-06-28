Parking restrictions announced for Fairfield’s July 2 fireworks

FAIRFIELD — The town’s annual Independence Day fireworks are slated for Monday at Jennings and Penfield beaches and police have issued a list of streets where parking will be prohibited.

Any vehicles parked in “No Parking” zones after 5 p.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense, in order to provide access to the beach area for fire apparatus and other emergency vehicles, as well as facilitate the movement of the large volume of traffic.

The fireworks are expected to start around 9:15 p.m., and when that happens, all streets leading to the beach area will be one way to the Post Road, and no traffic will be allowed south into the beach area until all exiting traffic has been cleared. Typically, the streets are closed about 15 minutes after the fireworks have started.

Rowland Road and Edward Street will be closed to all traffic to allow for emergency vehicle access.

At the end of the fireworks, no vehicles leaving the beach area will be able to turn onto Old Post or Oldfield Roads. All vehicles must proceed to the Post Road. Cars using Reef Road will be directed to turn westbound on Post Road, while those on South Benson Road will be able to turn right onto the Post Road. Cars using Beach Road or Unquowa Road will be directed across the Post Road and cannot turn onto Post Road in either direction. This is to reduce the cross traffic and make it safer for pedestrians and allow for quicker clearance of the beach area. It is recommended that cars that want to travel west after the fireworks use Penfield Beach and cars wishing to travel east after the fireworks should park at Jennings Beach.

The number of daily parking passes sold at Jennings Beach that day will be limited to 350, while at Penfield Beach, 50 daily parking passes will be sold. At the town marina, only 30 cars without season parking permits will be allowed to park in the open space lot.

More Information Parking restrictions for July 2 fireworks No parking will be allowed on the following streets after 5 p.m.: Old Post Road Reef Road - south on Richard White Way Penfield Road Lalley Blvd Rowland Road Edwards Street South Benson Road Portions of Fairfield Beach Road. Riverside Drive All streets in the beach area will be strictly enforced for all parking violations and cars in violation will be towed at the owner’s expense.

No fireworks of any kind, including sparklers, are allowed on any of the beaches or in the parking areas. Alcohol and portable grills are also not allowed and police will be strictly monitoring the beach area for violations.

In case of rain, the fireworks will be held on Tuesday.