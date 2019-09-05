Parks and Rec to request additional testing

FAIRFIELD— The Parks and Recreation Commission will request that the Board of Selectman conduct additional testing of town parks.

In a special meeting Wednesday night, the Commission voted to request that the Board of Selectmen test all parks and fields under their jurisdiction that have not been identified as test sites so far.

In its initial accounting of projects that used fill from the contaminated Public Works pile, the town identified 11 Parks and Recreation sites. Of the 11 sites tested, contaminants requiring remediation were found at seven sites: Gould Manor Park, Burroughs Park, Jennings Beach Complex, Town Hall Fields, Sullivan Football Fields, South Pine Creek Fields and Old Dam Road Tennis Facility.

Given these results, explained Commission Chair Scott Walker, the Commission decided to make a request to test all other parks out of “an abundance of caution” to ensure that no additional parks are affected.

This is a similar move to the Board of Education, who decided to independently test all school fields and playscapes in addition to those being tested by the town.

The additional parks would include: Dalewood Park, Dover Park, Drew Park, Grasmere Eldercare, Greenfield Hill Green, Henry Rowland Park, Highwood Park, Hook and Ladder Park, Karolyi Park, Knapps Park Square, Lake Mohegan, Lincoln Park, Melville Park, Owen Fish Park, Palmers Neck, Penfield Complex, Perry’s Green, Pine Creek Avenue Park, Rugby Park, Sgt. Murphy Park, Sherman Green, Veres Street Park and Veterans Park.

Parks and Recreation Director Anthony Calabrese will now be charged with bringing this request to the Selectmen for consideration.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com