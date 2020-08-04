Parrish named acting secretary of N.C. technology agency

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A deputy within North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's agency managing information technology for state government is now the department's acting secretary.

Cooper announced this week that Thomas Parrish IV will fill the Cabinet position vacated by Tracy Doaks, who was secretary for five months before taking another job at a nonprofit.

Parrish has most recently been serving as deputy chief information officer within the Department of Information Technology. He's had 27 years of local and state government experience.

The “acting secretary" title means Parrish won't be subject for now to any confirmation vote by the state Senate.

Doaks' predecessor, Eric Boyette, moved over to the Department of Transportation and was confirmed as DOT secretary by the Senate in June.