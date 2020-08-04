Parson PAC fined $2,000 for campaign finance violations

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A political action committee formed to support Gov. Mike Parson has been fined $2,000 for violating state campaign finance laws.

The Missouri Ethics Commission on Monday fined United Missouri PAC for failing to report the fair-market value of two flights Parson took to Washington D.C. and Miami within 48 hours, which is the time required by law if a contribution is more than $5,000, The Kansas City Star reported.

The PAC will have to pay only $200 if no other campaign violations are reported in the next two years.

The commission dismissed related complaints against Parson’s candidate committee and the PAC, as well as two unrelated complaints against the Republican nonprofit Liberty Alliance USA and Laura Loyacono, who is challenging incumbent state Rep. Mark Sharp in the Democratic primary for a south Kansas City legislative seat.