Partnership signed between Chicago, Israeli nonprofit

CHICAGO (AP) — Outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel has agreed to create a partnership between technology and innovation ecosystems with the city of Chicago and an Israeli nonprofit.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Emanuel and Chemi Peres signed a memorandum of cooperation Monday.

Peres is chair the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation and son of former Israeli President Shimon Peres.

The goal is to foster stronger ties between the city and the center by pooling the talents of business, academic, civic and government leaders. World Business Chicago will take the lead on Chicago's end.

The document does not create a legally binding agreement or financial commitment.

Emanuel did not seek re-election as mayor and will be replaced by Democrat Lori Lightfoot who was elected earlier this month.

