Patrol: 87-year-old man dies in Wisconsin train collision

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old man was killed in a collision with a freight train in north-central Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Patrol identifies the victim as George Louis of Owen.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. Saturday at a crossing near Owen. Authorities say a vehicle was trying to cross the tracks when it collided with the train.

WEAU-TV reports the driver of the vehicle was killed. The train crew was not injured.