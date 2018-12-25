Paul McCartney tells fans: Don't be like me and eat too much

LONDON (AP) — Paul McCartney's Christmas message to his fans around the world: Don't be like me and eat and drink too much.

The 76-year-old former Beatle tweeted his lighthearted holiday wishes Tuesday illustrated with photos from his younger days.

He says "don't eat and drink too much! I know I will, but that's no excuse for you" before wishing everyone a good holiday.

He says "I hope you enjoy all your presents and I hope you remember the true meaning of Christmas, which is love and peace and being good to each other."

McCartney briefly reunited with Beatles drummer Ringo Starr at a London concert last week.