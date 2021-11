HONOLULU (AP) — Two elementary schools near Pearl Harbor say “fuel-like” smells were coming from water lines on their campuses, the state Department of Education said Monday.

The news came a day after the Navy said it was investigating reports of a chemical smell in drinking water at military housing near Pearl Harbor. It also comes on the heels of a series of revelations about fuel leaks associated with the naval base and its massive underground fuel tanks at nearby Red Hill.