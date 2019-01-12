Pease Development Authority settles suit alleging pollution

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act at the Pease International Tradeport.

The Conservation Law Foundation sued the Pease Development Authority arguing that storm water runoff from the former Pease Air Force Base property in Portsmouth and Newington has polluted Great Bay and other waterways.

The agreement resulted from a court-administered mediation process. The conservation group said the settlement ensures that the Pease Development Authority will be playing by the same rules as communities throughout the Seacoast region and will obtain the appropriate discharge permits for its storm sewer system.

David Mullen, the development authority's director, declined to comment on the settlement when asked by the Portsmouth Herald.

