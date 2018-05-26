https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Pedestrian-critically-injured-by-car-12946192.php
Pedestrian critically injured by car
Published 12:58 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An elderly man has been hit by a car in Massachusetts and flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The Providence Journal reports an 88-year-old unidentified man was hit by a car Saturday morning in Hyannis and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in stable but critical condition.
Hyannis emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a car, and found the man with extensive injuries. He was eventually flown by helicopter to Providence.
The driver was a 79-year-old Carver man in a 2018 Chevrolet Trax. No citations have been issued.
