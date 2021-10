AFFTON, Mo. (AP) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in a St. Louis suburb on Saturday night.

St. Louis County police said a man was struck by a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Affton. The man was struck in the 5900 block of South Lindbergh Boulevard.

Officers who were responding to a report of a vehicle crash found the main unconscious in the road.

Police did not release many details about the man's death in a report issued late Saturday.