Pedestrian in suburban St. Louis parking lot fatally hit

FENTON, Mo. (AP) — A man died after being hit by a car in a suburban St. Louis parking lot, police there said.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in a strip mall parking lot in Fenton, police said. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Police did not immediately release the name of the man killed or other details about the crash. The driver involved in the fatal crash has cooperated with police, police said.