https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Pedestrian-injured-transported-by-helicopter-to-12946369.php
Pedestrian injured, transported by helicopter to hospital
Published 3:19 pm, Saturday, May 26, 2018
OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian has been struck by a car on a Connecticut highway.
A box truck hit the unidentified person shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday near exit 70 in Old Lyme.
The person was transported to a hospital by Life Star, a critical care helicopter service.
The truck initially continued but was stopped by police.
The further information is known about the identification or condition of the victim.
View Comments