Pedestrian struck and killed along I-680 in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a semitrailer struck and killed a pedestrian along Interstate 680 on the north side of Omaha.

The trucker called 911 around 4:40 a.m. Monday to report the accident.

Traffic was routed off the westbound lanes as authorities investigated.

Omaha police identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Zachary C.L. Crinklaw of Omaha. The trucker driver was 52-year-old Michael J. Stone, of Rockwell City, Iowa.

Police say the truck hit Crinklaw when he walked from the shoulder and into a freeway lane.