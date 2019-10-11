Pelosi call Trump 'potty-mouth' after his remarks on Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump has become a "potty-mouth," but that's not why House Democrats are pursuing impeachment.

In a conference call Friday, Pelosi told her House Democratic colleagues to stay focused on their "just the facts, ma'am" impeachment probe.

Trump "has become a potty-mouth and children are listening," she said on the call, according to an aide granted anonymity to discuss the private call.

Pelosi said while the president's comments about Joe Biden at a rally Thursday evening were "beyond disgraceful," those comments are not what the impeachment inquiry is about.

She said: "The inquiry is because he has not honored his oath of office. We will honor ours."