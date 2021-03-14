Pelosi pledges swift work on major infrastructure package HOPE YEN, Associated Press March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 1:57 p.m.
1 of6 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., walks from the House floor, during the vote on the Democrat's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 11, 2021, to examine the reliability, resiliency, and affordability of electric service in the United States amid the changing energy mix and extreme weather events. Susan Walsh/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 President Joe Biden, center left, Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, second from right, meet with House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio Ore., second from left, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Ranking Member Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., right, Highways and Transit Subcommittee Chairwoman Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., bottom right, and other members of the House of Representatives in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on infrastructure. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and other members of the House of Representatives meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, pictured at right, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on infrastructure. Andrew Harnik/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday pledged swift work by Congress on a job and infrastructure package that will be “fiscally sound,” but said she isn't sure whether the next major item on President Joe Biden’s agenda will attract Republican backing.
Fresh off a major legislative victory on the $1.9 trillion virus relief package that passed on near-party lines, Democrats face long and tough battles ahead in winning GOP endorsement of the administration's plans.