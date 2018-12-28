Pelosi taps Florida Democrat to lead climate change panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi has appointed Florida Rep. Kathy Castor to lead a special committee on climate change that replaces one eliminated by Republicans in 2011.

Pelosi says Castor brings experience, energy and "urgency to the existential threat of the climate crisis" facing the United States and the world. Castor is set to begin her seventh term representing the Tampa Bay area and serves on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Pelosi says the climate committee will help shape how Congress responds to the threat of global warming while creating good-paying, "green" jobs.

The climate panel is similar to one that existed when Democrats last controlled the House from 2007 to 2011. It was eliminated by then-Speaker John Boehner when Republicans took the majority.