https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Pence-visiting-Michigan-to-raise-money-for-John-13189909.php
Pence visiting Michigan to raise money for John James
Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais, AP
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Michigan to raise money for U.S. Senate candidate John James.
Pence will attend a fundraiser in Oakland County's West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. It is Pence's second visit to the state this month.
He campaigned at a Republican "unity" rally in Grand Rapids the day after the primary.
James, a business executive and Iraq War veteran, is facing third-term Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in November.
View Comments