Pennsylvania Supreme Court reverses health network decision

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ruled that Highmark Medicare Advantage members' access to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center network will end by July 2019.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a unanimous court Wednesday reversed a Commonwealth Court decision that had allowed access to the UPMC network through the end of next year.

Highmark had argued that a consent decree required UPMC to grant access through 2019, but the state Supreme Court said that a provision in the decree allows UPMC to end the agreement and provide access only until June 30, 2019.

UPMC spokesman Paul Wood said Wednesday that the ruling provides clarity for Medicare members. Highmark spokesman Aaron Billger said the company was disappointed.

About 50,000 Highmark Medicare Advantage members currently have in-network access to UPMC hospitals.

Information from: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, http://www.post-gazette.com