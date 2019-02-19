Pennsylvania may sue if it loses funds to border wall

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's attorney general says he's concerned about the legality of President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and could sue if Pennsylvania loses federal funds because of it.

In a statement late Monday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said tens of millions of dollars that Congress allocated to Pennsylvania could be diverted because of the declaration.

He says the federal government hasn't yet provided clear guidance on the funding sources. But he says he'll take legal action if Pennsylvania loses out on any money it's been allocated by Congress.

California's attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday over the emergency declaration and it's been joined by at least 15 other states.