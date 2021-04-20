Pennsylvania plans to send vaccine to more providers

Pennsylvania plans to greatly expand its network of COVID-19 vaccine providers as demand for the lifesaving shots begins to slow and existing vaccinators order fewer doses, the state’s top health official said Tuesday, potentially making it easier for people in underserved areas to schedule an appointment.
The state had slashed the number of providers receiving vaccine by more than two-thirds as the Wolf administration, under pressure to speed shots into arms, redirected the state’s limited supply to a couple hundred hospitals, federally funded health centers, municipal health departments and pharmacies that could quickly inoculate large numbers of people.