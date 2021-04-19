Pensions board votes to raise rates for 94K school employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The board of Pennsylvania’s largest public pension system on Monday night voted to raise contribution rates for tens of thousands of public school employees, part of the fallout from what system officials have called a mistake in calculating the fund’s long-term investment performance.
However, there is doubt about the legality of the move by the $64 billion Public School Employees’ Retirement System board, which comes as system officials answer questions from federal investigators about the calculation and other matters.