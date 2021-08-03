Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon transit stop LOLITA C. BALDOR and SAGAR MEGHANI, Associated Press Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 3, 2021 12:37 p.m.
Police vehicles are seen outside the Pentagon Metro area Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility's Metro station.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown.
The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn't immediately clear if they had been shot and the extent of their injuries were unknown.
Written By
LOLITA C. BALDOR and SAGAR MEGHANI