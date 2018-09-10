People march to Bureau of Land Management office in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A group of people have marched in Las Vegas to call on the federal government to not open some public lands to oil and gas leasing.

The protesters held a rally Monday and then marched to an office of the Bureau of Land Management.

The federal agency on Tuesday plans to sell oil and gas leases for almost 300,000 acres in Nevada.

The event comes after thousands of people on Saturday marched in Paris, San Francisco and other cities as part of a mobilization to show popular support for measures to combat climate change.

Activists encouraged "Rise for Climate" protests around the world before a climate summit that begins Wednesday in San Francisco. California's governor proposed the event after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.