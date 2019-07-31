People recovering from substance abuse to be offered rides

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — People recovering from substance abuse disorder can get rides to appointments under a project set to begin in West Virginia.

The Herald-Dispatch reports the Appalachian Regional Commission has provided more than $215,000 for the one-year pilot program. ARC federal co-chair Tim Thomas says it will start in October in the Huntington region.

Thomas says those recovering from substance abuse disorder often do not have an active driver's license or own a vehicle. Rides will be given for recovery and treatment appointments, probation meetings, mandatory court appearances, job interviews or to a new job.

Other program sponsors include the Appalachian Transportation Institute, the state Department of Health and Human Resources, the Office of Drug Control Policy and the West Virginia Governor's Council on Substance Abuse and Prevention.

